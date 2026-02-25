Tristan Smith Injury: Can participate in spring practice

Head coach Dabo Swinney indicated Wednesday that Smith can participate during 2026 spring practice, Chapel Fowler of The Columbia State reports.

Smith will be given the opportunity to practice with the team as he waits on his NCAA eligibility court case to sort out. The team is not expected to have a clear answer until the summer, but in the meantime, the senior wide receiver can be a part of team activities. The 6-foot-5 pass-catcher closed out the 202 season with 24 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown.