Tristan Smith Injury: Out for spring game, ankle injured
Smith (ankle) is out for Clemson's spring game, Jon Blau of The Charleston Post and Courier reports.
Smith being out for Clemson's spring game should not be so surprising, considering it was announced earlier in March that he would undergo surgery for a leg-related injury. The exact problem involves his ankle, and it is unknown when his post-procedure will be.
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