Tristan Smith Injury: Will undergo surgery

Smith (leg) will undergo surgery on Tuesday, Chapel Fowler of The Columbia State reports.

Smith recently posted a picture of himself using a scooter for his right leg, so it appears that is what will cause him to undergo surgery Tuesday. It is a new setback for the wide receiver, who temporarily dealt with an eligibility problem going into Clemson's spring practice. Considering the magnitude of Smith's leg problem and the long time before his 2026 season is set to begin, it would not be surprising if he is out until the summer, though that has not been confirmed.