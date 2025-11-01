For the remainder of 2025, Clemson's receiver corps will be without Bryant Wesco (neck), meaning the Tigers must replace one of their top starters with someone else. In steps Smith, coming off a season-best game Week 8 against SMU. The matchup saw Smith log three receptions (on four targets) for 51 yards and one touchdown. While most of Cade Klubnik's passes will likely go to Antonio Williams and T.J. Moore, their newly promoted teammate does possess significantly increased upside going into November.