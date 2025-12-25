Grizzell put together one of his best performances of the season in Cal's final game, catching eight passes for a season-high 105 yards. Though he was unable to find the end zone, Grizzell was one of the main beneficiaries of a career-high passing day for quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and established himself as one of the team's top targets down the stretch this season. The 6-foot-4 wideout finished the season with 55 receptions for 795 yards and a single touchdown through 13 games. With no remaining eligibility, Grizzell has played his final game at the collegiate level.