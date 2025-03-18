College Football
Trond Grizzell headshot

Trond Grizzell News: Participating in spring practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Grizzell (undisclosed) is participating in California's spring practice, Jim McGill of BearInsider.com reports.

Now healthy, Grizzell will focus on establishing himself as California's top wideout. He has shown talents as one of Cal's better receivers, but not the guy out wide. In fact, Grizzell's 2024 season saw a downgrade in his overall productivity, which means his expectations are high if that downgrade includes 27 receptions for 401 yards and one touchdown.

Trond Grizzell
California
