Troy Foster News: Drawing buzz at receiver

Foster is turning heads in Colorado State's fall camp as he is already making an impression as a freshman, Justin Michael of TheDNVR.com reports.

Foster has been noted to be one of the steadiest contributors for the Rams so far in camp as he is looking for a role in the passing attack. Earning snaps as a true freshman is a difficult task, but he is making a strong case, earning praise from head coach Jim Mora, who said, "He's big. He's physical. He's a consistent catcher." Foster still has more practices to continue his strong showing and secure snaps in Colorado State's offense this season.