Troy Omeire Injury: Sitting out spring ball

Omeire (undisclosed) isn't participating in New Mexico's spring practice period, per The Albuquerque Journal.

Omeire is a non-participant in the Lobos' spring practice period, but the wideout is expected to be cleared by the summertime, which would in theory have him ready for fall camp. The senior receiver reeled in 31 catches for 514 yards and five touchdowns last season at UNLV.