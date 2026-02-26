Troy Omeire News: Dealing with knee injury

Omeire suffered a knee injury that could limit him during spring practice, Sean Reider of the Albuquerque Journal reports.

New Mexico's spring training starts on March 27, which gives Omeire a couple of more weeks to get back to full strength as he tends a knee injury. The senior wide receiver transferred in from UNLV, where he posted 31 receptions for 514 yards and five touchdowns during the 2025 season.