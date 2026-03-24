Tucker Ashcraft Injury: Sidelined for remainder of spring

Ashcraft (undisclosed) had a procedure during spring break and will miss the rest of spring practice, per Shotgun Spratling of 247Sports.com.

Ashcraft, who joined the Trojans after three seasons at Wisconsin, is set to miss the remainder of USC's spring practices after undergoing an undisclosed procedure. Given that he's expected to return by the summertime, this shouldn't be considered that big of an ailment for the tight end. In three years in Madison, Ashcraft caught 22 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns.