Gleason only played in the first half against the Chippewas, and it's unknown if he was sidelined due to an injury, load management, or just to give redshirt freshman Kalieb Osborne some reps. The senior quarterback will now close out the season with 2,515 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions off a 64.7 completion rate. He also saw some success on the ground this campaign with 46 rushes for 144 yards and four touchdowns. Gleason will now focus on the Rockets' bowl game, if he ends up playing, and then plans for when he moves on from the collegiate level.