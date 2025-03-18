College Football
Tucker Holloway headshot

Tucker Holloway Injury: Limited for beginning of spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Holloway (knee) is limited at the beginning of Virginia Tech's spring practice, Damien Sordelett of The Roanoke Times reports.

It has been months since Virginia Tech's 2024 season ended, but Holloway still remains affected by a knee injury whose problems began all the way back around this time last year. At the very least, he still has another several months to make a full recovery before games.

Tucker Holloway
Virginia Tech
