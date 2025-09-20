After losing quarterback Goose Crowder to a shoulder injury last week, Troy looked like a defeated team falling behind 17-0 into the fourth quarter. The Trojans offense then found life, scoring 21 unanswered points to win. Kilcrease got the offense going with a six yard rushing score. Just over five minutes later Kilcrease connected with wideout Rara Thomas on a 10-yard score for his first touchdown pass on the season. Kilcrease and the Trojans are off next Saturday before preparing to take on South Alabama at home the first Saturday in October.