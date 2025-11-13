Kilcrease had been filling in for the injured Crowder since Week 3 against Memphis and seems to have earned the right to stay on the field in some capacity, at least for now. The 6-foot quarterback has thrown for 1,400 yards and nine touchdowns to four interceptions across eight games this season while adding 125 yards and five scores on the ground as well. It will be interesting to see the split between the two signal callers against the Monarchs, but Kilcrease's level of production can certainly be expected to drop with Crowder's return.