Richard was coming off an 18-carry outing against Clemson just one week prior, but the tailback was held to just six handoffs in Week 8 as Boston College lost to UConn. Jordan McDonald, meanwhile, took 24 handoffs, seeing his production spike as a result. The Eagles' entire offensive backfield is awash with uncertainty right now, as backup quarterback Grayson James got the start while the usually heavily-utilized Richard was held to minimal carries. It's unclear how backfield work will be divided moving forward for Boston College.