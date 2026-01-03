In Clark's first start in the backfield for the Deacons, he was a weapon both on the ground and in the air. The sophomore running back recorded season-highs in rushing and receiving yards, and he found his first end-zone appearance of the year through the air. Clark will now close out his second collegiate campaign with 75 rushes for 323 yards and three touchdowns, along with 17 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown. If he chooses to stay in Wake Forest, it's very likely that he'll lock down the RB1 role with senior Demond Claiborne moving on to NFL aspirations.