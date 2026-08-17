Ty Dieffenbach Injury: Limited in Monday's practice
Dieffenbach (undisclosed) was limited in Monday's practice, Connor Morrissette of 247Sports.com reports.
As expected, Dieffenbach has transferred colleges from Cal Poly to UCLA after his January commitment. It is unclear what the quarterback is dealing with, but given his recent development, he is questionable for UCLA's regular-season opener Sept. 5 at California.
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