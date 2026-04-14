T.Y. Harding News: Practicing this spring
Harding is participating in spring practice, per Minutemencommand.com.
Harding played in just three games last fall before suffering a season-ending injury. The wideout, who caught four passes for 30 yards before suffering his ailment, is expected to be a top pass-catcher for the Minutemen in 2026. Thus, it's an excellent sign that he's back on UMass' practice field.
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