T.Y. Harding headshot

T.Y. Harding News: Practicing this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Harding is participating in spring practice, per Minutemencommand.com.

Harding played in just three games last fall before suffering a season-ending injury. The wideout, who caught four passes for 30 yards before suffering his ailment, is expected to be a top pass-catcher for the Minutemen in 2026. Thus, it's an excellent sign that he's back on UMass' practice field.

T.Y. Harding
Massachusetts
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