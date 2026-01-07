After a career year with Alabama, Simpson will forgo his last year of collegiate eligibility to prepare for professional football. During the 2025 season, he completed 64.5 percent of 473 pass attempts for 3,567 yards and a 28-5 TD-INT ratio, easily establishing himself as one of the Southeastern Conference and college football's best quarterbacks. Simpson also did enough to help Alabama qualify for this season's College Football Playoff for the first time under the new format. While there may be questions about how he can acclimate to the NFL, his departure is a big loss for the Crimson Tide, who will need to determine who their starting quarterback is next season.