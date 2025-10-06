Simpson had another great day throwing the football as he went for over 300 yards for the second time in his last three games. Simpson however threw his first interception of the season on the game's opening drive. Simpson bounced back from the early INT as he went on to complete 21-of-28 passes for 327 yards and two touchdowns. Simpson's road ahead won't get any easier as the Crimson Tide travel to Columbia next week to face of with a Missouri defense that currently ranks second in the SEC in total yards allowed and third in passing yards allowed per gmae.