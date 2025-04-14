Ty Simpson News: Frontrunner for starting role

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb indicated Monday that Simpson is in the lead to start under center for the 2025 season, Nick Kosko of On3.com reports.

Although the start of the regular season is still months away and the situation could change, Simpson is currently poised to be the team's starting quarterback and, according to Grubb, would start should the season be under way. The 6-foot-2 quarterback will continue to battle throughout the spring with Austin Mack and freshman Keelon Russell.