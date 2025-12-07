The first time Simpson played against Georgia this season saw Simpson complete 24 passes for 276 yards and log three touchdowns. However, last Saturday included one of his worst games this season. For the first time, he completed fewer than half of his pass attempts and added misery with a 1-1 TD-INT ratio. Despite soundly losing to Georgia, Alabama's team is a No. 9 seed in the College Football Playoff, and it will feature the Tide visiting Oklahoma. The last time both teams played each other came in Week 12, which is when his recent swing of negative momentum came into light. Since then, Simpson has logged a 5-4 TD-INT ratio across four games.