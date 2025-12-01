Simpson had an odd game, he was not particularly efficient completing just 54.3% of his passes for just 3.5 yards per attempt. However the redshirt senior quarterback was able to throw for three touchdowns on the day including a late fourth quarter TD to take the lead. After a hot start to the season Simpson closed out the year on a bit of a downward trajectory, ultimately falling out of Heisman conversations following his hot start. Simpson will look to get back to his early season ways as the Crimson Tide head to the SEC Championship Game and are hopeful to make the College Football Playoff.