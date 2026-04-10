Ty Thompson News: Healthy for spring ball
Thompson (hamstring) is healthy and participating in spring practice, per Nola.com.
Thompson missed the entire 2025 season with Tulane after he ran for 260 yards and six touchdowns while tossing for 199 yards and three scores with three interceptions the year prior as a quarterback. He should now be in position to compete for snaps in the Green Wave tight end room.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now