Edwards had a bye week to recover after seeing limited action in Week 6 against BYU, but the Mountaineers' playmaker is still not 100 percent and remains a question mark moving forward. "We're waiting for him to get back. He's going to see a specialist tomorrow down in Alabama because it's still not getting right. And he really wants to play, so we're trying to figure out exactly what's causing the hip to cause him so much pain, so we don't know about him (for this week)," head coach Rich Rodriguez.