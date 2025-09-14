Edwards was the offensive MVP versus the Panthers with three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime. With Jahiem White out for the season, Edwards led the backfield with 25 carries. Teammate Clay Ash rushed 12 times for 37 yards and caught four passes for 32 yards. It's likely that they both receive double-digit touches at Kansas next week, but Edwards is a player to watch for the long-term. If the UNI transfer can do this once again, he should be picked up across all fantasy leagues in the coming weeks.