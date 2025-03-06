Tyler Brown News: Back healthy, practicing well

Brown (ankle) "looks great" in Clemson's spring practice according to head coach Dabo Swinney, Chapel Fowler of The Columbia State reports.

Brown was banged up for the majority of the 2024 campaign and only caught five passes for 50 yards as a result. However, he was the team's leading receiver in 2023 with 52 grabs for 531 yards and four scores. Now back healthy, he's reportedly having a great spring and should factor into the Tigers' options at wideout this fall.