Hughes is a 6-foot, 200-pound quarterback who will transfer to Wyoming from William & Mary, where the Cowboys' offensive coordinator Christian Taylor recruited him several years ago. During his 2025 season, he logged exactly 3,000 yards (2,330 passing and 670 rushing) of offense. Hughes completed 66.2 percent of 308 pass attempts for a 20-3 TD-INT ratio. The quarterback also scored 11 rushing touchdowns. 7220Sports indicates that considering Hughes was Wyoming's top target, he will be QB1 for the 2026 Cowboys.