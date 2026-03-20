Tyler Hughes News: Will be in quarterback competition

Hughes will be in an open competition to determine Wyoming's starting quarterback, Anthony Dion of the Casper Star-Tribune reports.

Considering that William & Mary's 2025 season saw Hughes excel, it makes sense that he is in line to potentially start under center for Wyoming. The ex-W&M quarterback's primary competition is Mason Drube, whose advantage comes in FBS experience. Still, Hughes' 2025 season of 3,000 all-purpose yards and 31 touchdowns make him a legitimate option to consider.