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Tyler Hughes News: Will be in quarterback competition

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Hughes will be in an open competition to determine Wyoming's starting quarterback, Anthony Dion of the Casper Star-Tribune reports.

Considering that William & Mary's 2025 season saw Hughes excel, it makes sense that he is in line to potentially start under center for Wyoming. The ex-W&M quarterback's primary competition is Mason Drube, whose advantage comes in FBS experience. Still, Hughes' 2025 season of 3,000 all-purpose yards and 31 touchdowns make him a legitimate option to consider.

Tyler Hughes
Wyoming
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