Tyler Mizzell News: Battling Luster for QB1 gig

Mizzell is in a competition with Keldric Luster for Ball State's starting quarterback gig, The Star Press reports.

Mizzell began his career at Wake Forest, but entered the transfer portal after not seeing any action across two seasons in Winston-Salem. He landed at Ball State, and is now competing with Keldric Luster for the QB1 gig. The latter is more experienced, having spent two seasons at SMU and one year at Texas State. Still, with just 37 career passing yards to Luster's name, this battle should be wide open.