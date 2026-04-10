Tyler Morris Injury: Expected to be healthy soon

Morris (knee) is expected to be fully healthy by the end of spring ball, per 247Sports.

Morris is dealing with a knee injury that's limited him throughout his first spring camp with Indiana, but he's expected to return to full capacity at the end of the Hoosiers' spring practice. He had 23 catches for 248 yards for two touchdowns last season at Michigan, and will look to build off that in Bloomington in 2026.