Tyler Morris Injury: Out for 2025 season
Morris (knee) is out for Indiana's 2025 season, Michael Niziolek of The Bloomington Herald-Times reports.
Indiana's head coach Curt Cignetti announced that Morris suffered a non-contact knee injury, which will require surgery. When the NCAA's transfer portal re-opens, it looks like IU will search for a stop-gap wideout for the team's 2025 season. As for Morris, the earliest he can play college football again is 2026, after his 2025 season is medically redshirted.
