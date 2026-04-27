Tyler Morris News: Shines in spring game

Morris (knee) shined during Indiana's spring game, Ben Gillard of HoosierHuddle.com reports.

Unsurprisingly, Morris is healthy at the end of Indiana's spring camp, and he did not need much to show that everything is good on his end. He logged a 75-yard touchdown and finished the spring game's first quarter with four receptions for 89 yards. Doing that on even a sporadic basis would make Morris one of the 2026 Hoosiers' top wideouts.