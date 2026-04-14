Tyler Powell Injury: Ahead of schedule in recovery
Powell (foot) is ahead of schedule in his recovery, Caleb Meadows of SI.com reports.
After an injured foot rendered Powell out for all of 2025, he is expected to be involved in Arizona's summer and fall camps. The tight end still has sufficient time to make some noise for U of A, especially behind likely starting option Cole Rusk and for a team lacking proven depth in said position.
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