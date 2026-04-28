Tyler Powell headshot

Tyler Powell Injury: Expected to be cleared for summer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Powell (foot) is expected to be fully cleared for Arizona's summer workouts, per Arizona Desert Swarm.

Powell is expected to return to full capacity by summer workouts, which of course would put him at full strength by fall camp. The tight end, who caught five passes for 40 yards last fall, appears primed to take a big jump in his sixth-year senior season.

Tyler Powell
Arizona
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