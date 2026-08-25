TyLyric Coleman News: Co-starter for Week 0

Coleman is listed as a co-starter on the Cavaliers' depth chart, Jacquie Franciulli of 247Sports reports.

Coleman is a senior mainstay for the Cavaliers. After limited output in both 2024 and 2025, 2026 is ideally a much different story, which could come to fruition if plenty of opportunities at the X-receiver position come his way. At the position though, is Flores as well, and he provides a far more experienced option compared to the statistically limited Coleman.