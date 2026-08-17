Vandrevius Jacobs News: Competing for starting role

Jacobs is competing against both Daylyn Upshaw and Joshua Moore for a starting role, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

In terms of Miami's starting lineup, its wide receivers include both Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate. The team needs another wideout, and Jacobs is potentially in contention following his past excellence. During 2025, as part of South Carolina, Jacobs logged 548 receiving yards and four touchdowns from 34 receptions, 50 targets.