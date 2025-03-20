Vandrevius Jacobs News: Participant in spring ball

Jacobs (hamstring) has been a participant in South Carolina's spring practice, Ryan Bethea of 247Sports.com reports.

Images of South Carolina's spring practice indicate Jacobs has recovered from a hamstring injury that affected him during the winter. 2024 was his first year with double-digit receptions (12) and triple-digit yards (181). However, Jacobs is still looking for his first touchdown with the Gamecocks.