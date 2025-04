Allen tallied five receptions for 98 yards during Rutgers' spring game, Kristian Dyer of 247Sports.com reports.

Allen put on a show during the Scarlet Knights' spring game, falling just short of 100 receiving yards in the outing. The 6-foot-2 freshman, a three-star recruit in the class of 2025, will look to earn his way into a role with Rutgers this offseason.