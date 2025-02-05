College Football
Victor Dawson News: Headed to FCS Illinois State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Dawson will transfer to Illinois State, the program announced.

Dawson transferred to Cincinnati after two seasons at Merrimack, but didn't manage to get involved in the Bearcats' backfield, logging just seven carries for 63 yards. His best season came in 2022 with Merrimack, when he ran for 744 yards and 10 touchdowns. He figures to have one more season of eligibility remaining back at the FCS level.

