Victor Konopka News: Won't return to Rutgers in 2025
Konopka won't return to Rutgers football in 2025, according to the Daily Targum.
Konopka spent four years at Rutgers, where he totaled just six catches. He won't return to the Scarlet Knights in 2025, and it's unclear if this means the tight end is calling it a career. Still, if he does play another season, it won't be in Piscataway.
Victor Konopka
Free Agent
