Victor Snow News: Could see increased role

Snow is in line to see an increased role after Teddy Hoffman's suspension, Michael Clark of 247Sports.com reports.

With the looming season-long suspension for Hoffman, Snow could earn a bigger role out of the slot after flashing throughout spring. There is worry to his lighter frame and how it may translate on the field but the Buffalo transfer is coming off a productive season where he totaled 62 receptions for 815 yards and eight touchdowns across 12 games last year.