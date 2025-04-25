College Football
Viron Ellison headshot

Viron Ellison News: Tosses name in portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Ellison will enter the transfer portal, he announced via his personal X account.

Ellison was slated to be one of Tulsa's top backs after a strong true freshman season in which he tallied 353 yards rushing and one touchdown on 5.7 yards-per-carry while adding 14 catches for 90 yards and a score. Now, he'll seek a new home before fall camps get going around the country.

Viron Ellison
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
