Viron Ellison News: Tosses name in portal
Ellison will enter the transfer portal, he announced via his personal X account.
Ellison was slated to be one of Tulsa's top backs after a strong true freshman season in which he tallied 353 yards rushing and one touchdown on 5.7 yards-per-carry while adding 14 catches for 90 yards and a score. Now, he'll seek a new home before fall camps get going around the country.
