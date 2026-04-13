VJ Wilkins News: Practicing this spring

Wilkins (undisclosed) is participating in Boston College's spring practice period, per the program.

Wilkins battled injuries all season in 2025 after transferring to Boston College from Campbell, and that limited his involvement to four catches for 113 yards. He's slated to be a bigger part of the Eagles' passing attack this fall, however, and the fact that he's back on the practice field is a big first step towards that for the wideout.