Walker Eget Injury: Granted eligibility for 2026

Eget (leg) has been granted full eligibility by the NCAA to compete in 2026, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.com.

Eget landed at Duke after the Blue Devils needed to scramble to replace Darian Mensah, who skipped town late in the transfer portal process for sunny Coral Gables. Eget's eligibility was in question after he spent four seasons at San Jose State, but the gunslinger -- who's coming off a 3,058-yard, 17-touchdown season, is officially locked in as the starting quarterback next fall in Durham.