Walker Eget Injury: Out for spring ball

Eget (leg) won't partake in spring ball with Duke this offseason, the program announced.

Eget is coming off a strong season with San Jose State in which he tossed for 3,051 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 59 percent of his passes. The gunslinger became Duke's top option after Miami poached its presumed starting quarterback Darian Mensah. However, Eget isn't partaking in spring ball and will need to wait until fall camp to get back out on the practice field with the Blue Devils.