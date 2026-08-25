Walker Eget News: Wins quarterback battle

Eget will be Duke's starting quarterback Sept. 5 against Tulane for Week 1, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.

Not long after Darian Mensah announced that he would transfer to Miami, fellow quarterback Eget committed to Duke, becoming the odds-on favorite to be the Blue Devils' new QB1 going into their 2026 season. But during the summer, freshman Dan Mahan made a solid impression, giving some competition for Eget going into the fall. However, the senior will be under center against Tulane, and he brings plenty of FBS experience from multiple seasons at San Jose State. This past season, Eget completed 232 passes for 3,051 yards and 17 touchdowns, the first time he separately surpassed 3,000 passing yards and 15 TDs. What the quarterback lacks in his legs, he will look to make up for with his arm.