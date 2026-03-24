Walter Matthews Injury: Sidelined until summer
Matthews (undisclosed) underwent a procedure during spring break and will remain sidelined until the summertime, per Shotgun Spratling of 247Sports.com.
Matthews will now miss the remainder of USC's spring practice, but given that he's expected to return in a few months, his undisclosed injury shouldn't be considered all that serious. Matthews has yet to see game action in his Trojans career.
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