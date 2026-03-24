Waymond Jordan headshot

Waymond Jordan Injury: Shut down for spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Jordan (knee) is out for the remainder of the Trojans' spring practice period, per Shotgun Spratling of 247Sports.com.

Jordan reportedly had to have a cleanup procedure on his knee, and so the tailback is done for the rest of USC's spring practice. He's expected to be full-go by the summertime, so this shouldn't impact his availability for the regular season. After rushing for 576 yards and five scores on 6.5 yards per carry last season, Jordan is expected to be the Trojans' top ball-carrier.

Waymond Jordan
USC
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