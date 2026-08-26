Waymond Jordan News: Labeled as co-starter for Week 0
Jordan is co-listed as a starter for Saturday's Week 0 game against San Jose State on the team's depth chart.
The Trojans have yet to make a decision on who will start as the RB1 on Saturday, with both Jordan and King Miller listed as the co-starters. Jordan logged 88 rushing attempts for 576 yards and five touchdowns with the Trojans in 2025, and both he and Miller should see a healthy number of totes in the opener.
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